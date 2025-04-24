BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Platform removes all PSL-related videos and match highlights after Pahalgam attack in Occupied Kashmir

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) The board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI), once again acting on the agenda of the extremist Modi government, on brought politics into sports.

The Indian media reported that in response to the Pahalgam incident, the Indian sports streaming platform Fancode suspended the live streaming of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in India. The platform also removed all PSL-related videos and match highlights.

The fancode was the official digital streaming partner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but following the incident, it has decided to immediately halt the broadcast of the 10th edition of the PSL.

The 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League began on April 11 and is scheduled to continue until May 18.

Besides Fancode, Sony Network is also among India’s sports partners and serves as the satellite tv broadcasting partner. It is also likely to take similar action.

On the other hand, following the Pahalgam incident, the extremist Hindu groups in India have launched a campaign calling for a boycott of the Indian Premier League (IPL).