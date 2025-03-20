BCCI Announces Huge Prize For Indian Team After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Victory
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Indian Team will receive INR580 million for winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major reward for its team following their Champions Trophy victory.
The Indian cricket board said that the team would receive INR580 million for winning the tournament.
The board stated that the prize money would be distributed among players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the selection committee who contributed to the team's success.
Earlier, after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the Indian team $2.24 million in prize money.
Meanwhile, New Zealand, the runner-up team, received $1.12 million.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final was played on March 9 between India and New Zealand, where the Indian side defeated the Kiwis by four wickets to claim the title.
Besides it, after successful hosting of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addressed concerns regarding the revenue generated from the event.
PCB Chairman's advisor Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza held a press conference in Lahore to clarify financial details.
The reaction came after the India media reported that Pakistan faced financial loss for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Aamir Mir stated that Indian media’s propaganda must be exposed, as certain anti-Pakistan media outlets are spreading false narratives. He expressed disappointment that some Pakistani media platforms also echoed these false reports.
He revealed that while an initial profit estimate of Rs2 billion was projected, the actual profit exceeded Rs. 3 billion, surpassing expectations. This revenue was generated from gate money and ground fees, with no financial contribution from PCB towards the ICC Champions Trophy.
He further stated that a complete audit is still pending, but despite this, Rs3 billion in profits have been estimated. Additionally, PCB has paid Rs4 billion in taxes to the government, while the ICC covered all event expenses, allocating a budget of $70 million.
Aamir Mir emphasized that PCB’s financial position is strengthening rather than declining. He praised the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy, highlighting that major international teams played in Pakistan. He also commended Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for undertaking and completing the challenging task of upgrading cricket stadiums, stating that 90% of Gaddafi Stadium has been newly renovated, making it a valuable national asset.
Recent Stories
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victor ..
World Franchise Council recognises Emirates Franchise as approved entity
Latifa Hospital earns WHO, UNICEF ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital’ accreditation
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence, security coope ..
Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns winners of local padel category at Nad Al Sheba Sports ..
East China city hosts cherry blossom fest, int'l activities amid flower sea
Pakistan to strengthen ties with Europe in sports: Pervaiz Ali Sandhila
Hanwha Aerospace to raise 3.6 tln won for global investments
IHC seeks record regarding meetings of PTI founder in jail
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025
'Honour' killing suspect arrested
More Stories From Sports
-
BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory44 seconds ago
-
PCB responds to revenue generated from ICC Champions Trophy 202528 minutes ago
-
PCB to earn Rs. 3bln in profit from Champions Trophy 2025: spokesperson22 minutes ago
-
Football: Japan beat Bahrain, become 1st non-host to reach World Cup42 minutes ago
-
TNT, Police Boys hockey clubs secure dominant wins in KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Championship2 hours ago
-
PVF set to host major National, Int’l tournaments this year3 hours ago
-
National Padel Championship from Apr 114 hours ago
-
Eddie Jordan, the Dublin bank clerk who gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut21 minutes ago
-
Quetta triumphs over Larkana by 15 runs in National T-20 tournament20 hours ago
-
Real Madrid take advantage over Arsenal in women's Champions League23 hours ago
-
PSL 10 Trophy 'Luminara' reaches Lodhran23 hours ago
-
Gulberg HC and Youth HC Triumph in KHA Ramadan Hockey Championship1 day ago