BCCI announces huge prize for Indian team after ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian Team will receive INR580 million for winning ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a major reward for its team following their Champions Trophy victory.

The Indian cricket board said that the team would receive INR580 million for winning the tournament.

The board stated that the prize money would be distributed among players, coaching staff, support staff, and members of the selection committee who contributed to the team's success.

Earlier, after winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the Indian team $2.24 million in prize money.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, the runner-up team, received $1.12 million.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final was played on March 9 between India and New Zealand, where the Indian side defeated the Kiwis by four wickets to claim the title.

Besides it, after successful hosting of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) addressed concerns regarding the revenue generated from the event.

PCB Chairman's advisor Aamir Mir and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Javed Murtaza held a press conference in Lahore to clarify financial details.

The reaction came after the India media reported that Pakistan faced financial loss for hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Aamir Mir stated that Indian media’s propaganda must be exposed, as certain anti-Pakistan media outlets are spreading false narratives. He expressed disappointment that some Pakistani media platforms also echoed these false reports.

He revealed that while an initial profit estimate of Rs2 billion was projected, the actual profit exceeded Rs. 3 billion, surpassing expectations. This revenue was generated from gate money and ground fees, with no financial contribution from PCB towards the ICC Champions Trophy.

He further stated that a complete audit is still pending, but despite this, Rs3 billion in profits have been estimated. Additionally, PCB has paid Rs4 billion in taxes to the government, while the ICC covered all event expenses, allocating a budget of $70 million.

Aamir Mir emphasized that PCB’s financial position is strengthening rather than declining. He praised the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy, highlighting that major international teams played in Pakistan. He also commended Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for undertaking and completing the challenging task of upgrading cricket stadiums, stating that 90% of Gaddafi Stadium has been newly renovated, making it a valuable national asset.