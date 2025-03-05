Open Menu

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla Says Indian Govt To Decide On Team’s Visit To Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakistan

Indian team could not travel to Pakistan without government approval despite that all arrangements were finalized before start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said that the decision regarding the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan would be made by the Indian government.

Shukla emphasized that the Indian team could not travel to Pakistan without government approval. He further mentioned that all arrangements were finalized before the start of the Champions Trophy.

Speaking to the media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where he attended the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy, Shukla said that while the world may propose India-Pakistan matches, BCCI’s policy is to play bilateral series only in their respective countries.

Praising the organization of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI chief remarked that Pakistan has successfully hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, an important international event. He described it as a well-organized and successful tournament.

Regarding the Asia Cup, he reiterated that it had already been decided that Pakistan’s matches would be held at a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, the second knockout match between New Zealand and South Africa is currently underway at Gaddafi Stadium.

On a special invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), top officials and board heads from South Africa, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are present at the stadium.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Farooq Ahmed, Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa Vice President Dr. Mohammad Moosajee, New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose and other senior officials met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and watched the match.

The cricket board officials not only attended the second semi-final but also expressed their gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the excellent arrangements and warm hospitality during the Champions Trophy.

Rajeev Shukla also presented PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with a copy of his book as a gift.

More Stories From Sports