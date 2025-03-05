BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla Says Indian Govt To Decide On Team’s Visit To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Indian team could not travel to Pakistan without government approval despite that all arrangements were finalized before start of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said that the decision regarding the Indian team’s visit to Pakistan would be made by the Indian government.
Shukla emphasized that the Indian team could not travel to Pakistan without government approval. He further mentioned that all arrangements were finalized before the start of the Champions Trophy.
Speaking to the media at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where he attended the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy, Shukla said that while the world may propose India-Pakistan matches, BCCI’s policy is to play bilateral series only in their respective countries.
Praising the organization of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI chief remarked that Pakistan has successfully hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, an important international event. He described it as a well-organized and successful tournament.
Regarding the Asia Cup, he reiterated that it had already been decided that Pakistan’s matches would be held at a neutral venue.
Meanwhile, the second knockout match between New Zealand and South Africa is currently underway at Gaddafi Stadium.
On a special invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), top officials and board heads from South Africa, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe are present at the stadium.
BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Farooq Ahmed, Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki, Cricket South Africa Vice President Dr. Mohammad Moosajee, New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose and other senior officials met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and watched the match.
The cricket board officials not only attended the second semi-final but also expressed their gratitude to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the excellent arrangements and warm hospitality during the Champions Trophy.
Rajeev Shukla also presented PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi with a copy of his book as a gift.
Recent Stories
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..
Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj
Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four
Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks
Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan
Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..
Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November
Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
More Stories From Sports
-
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
New Zealand reach 201-1 in 32 overs against South Africa3 hours ago
-
PFF name probables for Pakistan-Syria away leg4 hours ago
-
NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA4 hours ago
-
NZ win toss, bat against SA in semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium5 hours ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in second semi-final7 hours ago
-
Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after losing ICC CT 2025 semi-final against India8 hours ago
-
Wales wing Adams ruled out of Scotland Six Nations clash21 hours ago
-
Milan mayor aiming to sell San Siro to Inter and AC Milan by summer21 hours ago
-
Pakistan CC, Alamgir gymkhana reach semi-finals of Nighat Umar T-20 tournament21 hours ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final22 hours ago
-
Markram doubtful starter for South Africa against New Zealand22 hours ago