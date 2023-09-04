BCCI delegation arrives in Lahore

A four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, arrived in Lahore via Wagha border crossing, here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):A four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, arrived in Lahore via Wagha border crossing, here on Monday.

The delegation arrived on the invitation of Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. Secretary UP Cricket Association Yudhvir Singh and Secretary to Vice-President BCCI Mohammad Akram were other members of the delegation.

PCB Director International Zakir Khan and Director Commercial Salman received the delegation at the Wagha border crossing. The BCCI delegation is the first of its kind since 2008 and reflected the thaw in relations between the BCCI and the PCB.

Later, talking to the media persons outside a local hotel, BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said they had been invited by the PCB, host of the Asia Cup 2023, and they took it as an honour to come and watch the matches.

He said the BCCI and the PCB enjoyed decades long cricketing relationships, and they were pleased to reciprocate the invitation. Shukla said they will take fond memories of the visit back home to India.

President BCCI Roger Binny, who is a former fast bowler, said he had visited Pakistan back in 2005 when he worked with the Pakistan fast bowlers for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). He thanked the PCB for inviting them to watch the Asia Cup 2023 matches.

The PCB Management Committee chairman welcomed the BCCI delegation, adding that he was thankful to the dignitaries for accepting his invitation to watch matches in Lahore. He expressed the hope that the bilateral cricketing relations between India and Pakistan would grow from here onwards, adding that the visit would strengthen ties between the two countries.

The PCB hosted a dinner for the visiting Indian delegation and the cricket teams at the Governor's House in the evening.