BCCI Is Likely To Hold T20 World Cup In UAE

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:12 PM

BCCI is likely to hold T20 World Cup in UAE

The Reports say that BCCI is trying to make T20 World Cup happen this year and will shift it from India to United Arab if COVID-19 situation did not get better there.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2021) The board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) is pondering over the option of holding T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the local media reported.

According to the reports, a BCCI official said they were they would consider UAE as the second option if Coronavirus situation did not get better.

“We are trying to make it happen,” said the general manager for game development with BCCI.

He hoped that the BCCI would do it, so they would take the tournament there.

Board of Control for Cricket in India was hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) at the present despite that there was bad COVID-19 situation. COVID-19 death toll reached 200,000, with at least 300,000 new infection every day in the past week.

The mega event is due in October-November this year.

