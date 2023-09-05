BCCI, PCB on path to mend cricket ties

Vice President Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajiv Shukla has said that cricket strengthens bond between the people and brings nations together

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Vice President Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajiv Shukla has said that cricket strengthens bond between the people and brings nations together.

Speaking at the grand gala dinner by the PCB in honor of BCCI delegation and Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan cricket teams at the Governor's House the other night, he hinted at the magical power of cricket to bring people and states closer with desire to mend relations between the boards like the past.

The trio from the BCCI and PCB including Roger Binny, Rajiv Shukla and Zaka Ashraf expressed the positive intent mend relations for the fans on both sides of the border.

Reminiscing on successful tours by the Indian team in the past despite concerns on players' security, the BCCI vice president said there were security concerns prior to the Indian team's Pakistan tour in 2004 but we went ahead with the tour through the backing of the BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya and it was followed by a tour in 2006.

"2004-06 was the golden era in Pakistan-India relations while cricket served as the track II diplomacy," Shukla said, adding that it helped promote people to people ties.

Shukla spoke freely of his fondness of Lahore and how he enjoyed coming back to the historic city. He reminisced of a similar day at the Governor's House when former Indian Prime Minister addressed the audience at the sprawling lawns of Governor's House.

He also made a special mention of the warmth and hospitality extended to him every time he had visited Lahore, adding he was enamoured by the personal care he received every time he was here in Lahore.

Shukla promised enviable hospitality to the visiting Pakistan team during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India from October 5, adding he looked forward to welcome all the team there.

The BCCI vice president congratulated PCB on the successful conduct of the Asia Cup 2023.

Chairman Management Committee PCB Zaka Ashraf urged the need to revive love and develop brotherly relations among the cricketing nations of the world.

Welcoming the BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket teams, office-bearers and officials to Lahore, he underlined the need of unity among the cricketing nations as cricket brings countries and nations together. He expressed the hope that the Asia Cup will promote brotherly ties.

Referring to the recent Pak-India tie in the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, Zaka Ashraf said it was great sight cricket from both the teams hugging each other at the end of the match, adding that cricket is a binding force.

BCCI President Roger Binny also reiterated his desire to strengthen the ties between the cricket boards and promote cricket.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Asharf presented mementoes to the visiting ceicket teams and office bearers of other boards.