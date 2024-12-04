BCCI rejects hybrid model for ICC events scheduled in India

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point-Dec 4th, 2024) The Indian cricket board (BCCI), which had insisted on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, has now refused to adopt the same formula for ICC events scheduled in India until 2031.

The Telegraph said that the BCCI had proposed a hybrid model suggested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all ICC events scheduled in India until 2031.

Under this model, if the Indian team does not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2024 due to the security concerns and the government restrictions, Pakistan would also refrain from traveling to India.

However, the BCCI now asserted that there are no security issues in India, and therefore, no ICC event would follow the hybrid model.

Earlier, an ICC delegation excluding Indian representatives visited Pakistan to assess security arrangements and stadium facilities, raising no objections.

Despite this, India declined to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The ICC events including the 2025 ODI World Cup, 2026 T20 World Cup, 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup are all scheduled to be hosted by India.

The reports said that the ICC Board would convene another meeting in the coming days to discuss the Champions Trophy situation further.

Meanwhile, the PCB remains firm on hosting the event in its entirety and has maintained a clear stance: if the hybrid model is adopted for the Champions Trophy 2025, all ICC events in India until 2031 should also follow the same formula which resulted in a continued deadlock.