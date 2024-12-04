Open Menu

BCCI Rejects Hybrid Model For ICC Events Scheduled In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 05:16 PM

BCCI rejects hybrid model for ICC events scheduled in India

Under this model, if Indian team does not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2024 due to security concerns and government restrictions, Pakistan will also refrain from traveling to India

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point-Dec 4th, 2024) The Indian cricket board (BCCI), which had insisted on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025, has now refused to adopt the same formula for ICC events scheduled in India until 2031.

The Telegraph said that the BCCI had proposed a hybrid model suggested by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all ICC events scheduled in India until 2031.

Under this model, if the Indian team does not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2024 due to the security concerns and the government restrictions, Pakistan would also refrain from traveling to India.

However, the BCCI now asserted that there are no security issues in India, and therefore, no ICC event would follow the hybrid model.

Earlier, an ICC delegation excluding Indian representatives visited Pakistan to assess security arrangements and stadium facilities, raising no objections.

Despite this, India declined to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The ICC events including the 2025 ODI World Cup, 2026 T20 World Cup, 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup are all scheduled to be hosted by India.

The reports said that the ICC Board would convene another meeting in the coming days to discuss the Champions Trophy situation further.

Meanwhile, the PCB remains firm on hosting the event in its entirety and has maintained a clear stance: if the hybrid model is adopted for the Champions Trophy 2025, all ICC events in India until 2031 should also follow the same formula which resulted in a continued deadlock.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC PCB Visit Same Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

14 minutes ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

9 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

17 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

17 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

17 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports