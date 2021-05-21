UrduPoint.com
BCCI  Starts Deliberations Over Rescheduling Remaining IPL Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:31 PM

BCCI  starts deliberations over rescheduling remaining IPL matches

The Indian Media reports that the move has come after BCCI and ECB agreed to move last Test match from August 4 to Sept 14.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) The board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) has started pondering over rescheduling the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL).

The move has come after BCCI and England and Wales Board (ECB) agreed to move a Test match to the next date from already decided in August.

England and India both were due to play the five-matches Test series from August 4 to September 14.

Indian media reported: “BCCI and the ECB are in discussions to tweak the five-Test series. Details of those discussions aren’t public yet.

But in whichever manner the ECB agrees to tweak the Test series, they will want the IPL in England because the counties can earn from it. There’ll be a good chance of a quid pro quo,”.

It also reported: “BCCI will consider the UAE as the second option for the IPL. For that, we aren’t even discounting the idea of hosting the IPL in Sri Lanka,”.

It may be mentioned here that the Indian team will fly to England in early June as they are due to face New Zealand in ICC Test Championship’s final on June 18 at Southampton.

