BCCI threats CA to end Test series on three matches if asked to undergo “isolation” in Brisbane

The Indian team has already been instructed to follow the rules for playing 4th Test match in Brisbane due to COVID-19 situation.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2021) board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clearly threatened Cricket Australia that Indian team would not undergo any “isolation” whatsoever for the entire duration in Brisbane.

The Indian Team has to play 4th Test match in Brisbane.

However, the Indian team and BCCI have indirectly indicated that they will not play 4th Test if they are forced to undergo the any “isolation” whatsoever for the entire duration in Brisbane.

The BCCI have demanded that they should be equally treated with the Australian citizens.

Time of India also reported that If Cricket Australia really intends to allow the visiting Indian team the same the privileges as citizens of Australia, then it must provide the same in a written clarification to the Indian Cricket Board at the earliest, ensuring that Ajinkya Rahane and Co.

do not undergo any kind of “isolation” whatsoever for the entire duration in Brisbane.

This is going to be the Indian cricket board’s communication to its Australian counterpart this week as debate continues on whether the fourth test is “feasible” at the gabba.

The Indian team and BCCI have sought the same privilege from Cricket Australia

“India Vs Australia is seller but there should not be any impression that Indian is being favored by the CA,” the BCCI has clearly told the Australian Cricket officials.

The Indian cricket team in other words has clearly conveyed to the Australia Cricket officials that they will leave the fourth test in Brisbane if they are forced to undergo the “isolation”.