B.Dortmund to host Sevilla in CL Round of 16 second leg

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :German football club Borussia Dortmund will take on Spain's Sevilla on Tuesday in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game.

The game, to be officiated by Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir, will kick off at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund at 2000 GMT.

The German side is holding a 3-2 first-leg advantage against Sevilla.

"We expect a very good performance from Sevilla, even if their recent results have not been so good. We are preparing for them to show a very different level of intensity in Dortmund," Edin Terzic, Dortmund caretaker coach said on the UEFA's official website.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said that they will give their best against Dortmund.

"We know we have a game ahead of us that will create expectation.

Dortmund are a great team and have very good players. Haaland is a world-class player," he added.

In another Tuesday clash, Italy's Juventus will host Portugal's Porto at Juventus Stadium in Turin and the game will be refereed by Bjorn Kuipers from the Netherlands.

Porto held a slim advantage after a 2-1 victory over Juventus at Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of the Round of 16 match.

- Fixtures: - Tuesday Borussia Dortmund - Sevilla (3-2) Juventus - Porto (1-2) - Wednesday Liverpool - Leipzig (2-0) Paris Saint-Germain - Barcelona (4-1) - March 16 Real Madrid - Atalanta (1-0) Manchester City - Borussia Monchengladbach (2-0) - March 17 Chelsea - Atletico Madrid (1-0)Bayern Munich - Lazio (4-1)