UrduPoint.com

Beach Teqball Championship To Be Held In October

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:59 PM

President of Sindh Teqball Association (STA) and Vice President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Khalid Jamil Shamsi on Friday said that the Beach Teqball Championship would be played on Karachi beach on October this year

The championship would be played in collaboration with Embassy of Hungary in Islamabad, according to a communique here.

Khalid said that renowned footballer Ronaldinho, the brand ambassador of Teqball would soon visit Pakistan.

He said"The Teqball game is becoming popular in Pakistan particularly in Sindh."He said that the association has been established and its Secretary Haqnawaz would visit all divisions of Sindh province to establish Teqball association at divisional level in the days to come.

He further said that President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Mian Absar Ali would also visit Karachi to address a press conference for shedding light on the promising future of the Teqball game in the country.

