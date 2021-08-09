UrduPoint.com

Beach Teqball Championship To Be Held In October

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:58 PM

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

President of Sindh Teqball Association (STA) and Vice President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Khalid Jamil Shamsi has said that the Beach Teqball Championship would be played on Karachi beach in October this year

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :President of Sindh Teqball Association (STA) and Vice President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Khalid Jamil Shamsi has said that the Beach Teqball Championship would be played on Karachi beach in October this year.

The championship would be played in collaboration with Embassy of Hungary in Islamabad, according to a communique here.

Khalid said that renowned footballer Ronaldinho, who was the brand ambassador of Teqball would soon visit Pakistan.

He said that the Teqball game was becoming popular in Pakistan particularly in Sindh.

He said that the association has been established and its Secretary Haqnawaz would visit all divisions of Sindh province to establish Teqball association at divisional level in the days to come.

He further said that President of Pakistan Teqball Federation Mian Absar Ali would also visit Karachi to address a press conference for shedding light on the promising future of the Teqball game in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Visit Hungary October All

Recent Stories

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 1 ..

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 100% foreign ownership

10 seconds ago
 Secretary alerts health facilities as COVID-19 cas ..

Secretary alerts health facilities as COVID-19 cases surge in South Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Admin Karachi announces to personally visit venues ..

Admin Karachi announces to personally visit venues of Muharram processions

2 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

35 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

42 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.