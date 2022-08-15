Beacon House school wins basket ball match

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Beacon House school won weekly basket ball match from Mumtazabad school organized under auspices of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture.

Team of Beacon House defeated Mumtazabad school by 16-14 points.

Both the teams put up its best efforts.

Speaking on occasion, MNSUA hostel warden Dr Mirza Abdul Qayyum said that we should promote sports activities to save youth from clutches of mobiles.

He stated that our youth should prove their skills in grounds by actively participating in sports, says a news release issued here.