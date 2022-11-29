UrduPoint.com

Beale Returns To Rangers As Manager

Muhammad Rameez Published November 29, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Michael Beale was named Rangers new manager on Monday as he left Queens Park Rangers after just 22 games in charge to return to the Glasgow giants

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Michael Beale was named Rangers new manager on Monday as he left Queens Park Rangers after just 22 games in charge to return to the Glasgow giants.

Beale spent over three years at Rangers as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching team before leaving for Aston Villa alongside the former Liverpool captain in November 2021.

During that time, Rangers won their sole league title since 2011 by stopping Celtic winning a historic 10th title in a row in the 2020/21 season.

The 42-year-old was handed his first senior managerial role by QPR in June and a bright start saw him wanted by Wolves for their managerial vacancy last month.

Beale rebuffed that interest but QPR's form on the field has suffered since with a five-game winless run meaning he leaves with the Londoners seventh in the Championship table.

He returns to Ibrox with Rangers trailing Celtic by nine points at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

That gap saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst sacked last week despite taking Rangers to just their second European final in 50 years last season before missing out on the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shootout.

"I am hugely proud, it is a wonderful, wonderful football club, it is an institution," said Beale in a Rangers statement.

"For everyone that works here it is a huge privilege, but to be the manager of this football club, that is extremely special.

"Some wonderful people have sat in this chair prior to me, and I am hugely proud to be the person sat here now."Beale will have over two weeks to work with his squad before the Scottish season resumes on December 15 when Hibernian visit Ibrox.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Visit Liverpool Frankfurt Van Glasgow June November December Top

Recent Stories

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

47 seconds ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

49 seconds ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

4 minutes ago
 McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opp ..

McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opposition of 5 Republicans - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From ..

Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

4 minutes ago
 Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian alli ..

Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian allies: govt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.