UrduPoint.com

Beaten Alcaraz Not Distracted By 'expectations'

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Beaten Alcaraz not distracted by 'expectations'

Carlos Alcaraz insists that his shock exit at the Monte Carlo Masters was not a consequence of his sudden rise to fame which has seen him earmarked as a future Grand Slam champion and world number one

Monte Carlo, Principality of Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Carlos Alcaraz insists that his shock exit at the Monte Carlo Masters was not a consequence of his sudden rise to fame which has seen him earmarked as a future Grand Slam champion and world number one.

The 18-year-old Spaniard, seeded eight, was stunned 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 by American Sebastian Korda in their second round clash on Wednesday.

Alcaraz had arrived on the back of winning the prestigious Miami Masters title.

However, the world number 11 was outgunned by Korda in a thrilling clay court battle lasting just over three hours.

"I'm a bit disappointed with myself. I had a lot of chances to be up in the match and close to winning, but these losses sometimes good to live. You have to play matches," Alcaraz said.

"But I didn't think about the expectations that the people have for me. I just focused on me and what I have to do. But as I said, you have to play more matches on clay courts.

" Alcaraz is the second big name to exit the tournament following world number one Novak Djokovic who also lost his opener on Tuesday. Alcaraz committed 36 unforced errors in Wednesday's defeat.

"It's not easy to get your bearings on clay," he added.

"It was a difficult match, but I feel mentally ready to play these types of matches, long and tight.

"I am ready to return to training and focus on the next tournaments." Korda -- ranked 42 in the world and like Alcaraz competing at Monte Carlo for the first time -- will play fellow American and Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz in the next round.

"I'm very comfortable on clay. I grew up on green clay in Florida," said Korda, 21, whose lone career title came on the surface in Parma last year.

"So I know how to play on clay, I move quite well, I feel good there."Next up is a last-16 clash with Fritz who defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Related Topics

India World Parma Miami Florida Court

Recent Stories

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

4 minutes ago
 De Beers Diamond Sales Go Down by 13% to $565Mln i ..

De Beers Diamond Sales Go Down by 13% to $565Mln in Last 2 Weeks

4 minutes ago
 PTI doesn't intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq ..

PTI doesn't intend to quit assemblies: Ayaz Sadiq

4 minutes ago
 No compromise on country's sovereignty, integrity: ..

No compromise on country's sovereignty, integrity: CM

7 minutes ago
 California start-up sends tiny robots on voyage in ..

California start-up sends tiny robots on voyage into brains

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.