UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beaten Federer Hopes To Be '100 Percent' For Wimbledon

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Beaten Federer hopes to be '100 percent' for Wimbledon

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Roger Federer admitted his goal was to be "100 percent" back in business by the time Wimbledon rolls around after the 20-time Grand Slam title winner saw his comeback from 13 months out with injury end in Doha on Thursday.

The 39-year-old squandered a match point and was knocked out of the Qatar Open by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in his first tournament since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in January 2020.

Federer, who underwent two knee surgeries last season, secured the first set against world number 42 Basilashvili but eventually wilted and lost the quarter-final tie, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

It was just his second match of his return having also needed three sets to see off Britain's Dan Evans on Wednesday.

"I might be better earlier, that would be a bonus and that means I'm at 100 percent before Wimbledon," said Federer when asked if he was targeting the All England Club because that was the earliest he anticipated being back at full strength.

"I'll just see how much workload the body and the knee still take and what's the best way to prepare all the way for basically the beginning of the season for me, which is the grass court season.

" Federer has won eight of his 20 majors at Wimbledon.

He was agonisingly close to a ninth in 2019 when he had two championship points in an epic five-set final loss to Djokovic.

"I've come from so far away that I'm actually happy that I was able to play back-to-back three set matches against top players," said Federer, a former world number one now down at six in the rankings.

"That's an important step forward for me.

"I know that I'm still building up, this is a stepping stone." Looking ahead, Federer also said that he had not taken decisions on tournaments before Wimbledon or the Tokyo Olympics but hinted that he would likely be at Roland Garros.

"What comes before the grass courts are the clay courts. So from that standpoint, I have no choice but to play on clay if I want to play matches," he added.

"It could be good for me, the clay. It could be bad for me, the clay. So I will only know in practice, but I don't think it's going to be bad, to be honest."However, Federer did concede that he wasn't sure if he would play in Dubai next week.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Qatar Tokyo Doha Georgia Roger Federer January 2019 2020 Olympics Australian Open All From Best Top Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

15 minutes ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

2 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

1 hour ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

1 hour ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.