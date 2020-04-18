Beaumont says virus could spark rugby calendar reform

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the "spirit of collaboration" the sport has witnessed in response to the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a new international calendar

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the "spirit of collaboration" the sport has witnessed in response to the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a new international calendar.

Former England captain Beaumont was behind plans for a new two-tier Nations Championship -- encompassing Europe's Six Nations and the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship -- that collapsed last year amid reports the likes of Scotland were concerned by the risk of relegation from what is currently a 'closed' event.

But Beaumont, who must see off a challenge from vice-chairman Agustin Pichot if he is to be re-elected, believes the ongoing global shutdown of the sport caused by the virus has caused many within the game to rethink their views.

This week saw World Rugby launch a $100 million Dollar virus relief package and Beaumont, 68, has been heartened by the co-operation shown by countries as they plan for a time when rugby can resume.

"I'm pretty confident that there will be a variation of the Nations Cup," Beaumont told BBC Radio on Saturday.

"I think there's a real spirit of collaboration between the north and the south, looking at what we can do with our playing windows and international windows that can generate more funds in another competition.

"You have to look at the Calendar -- the British and Irish Lions tour every four years, the Rugby World Cup every four years," added Beaumont, himself a former Lions skipper.