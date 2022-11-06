UrduPoint.com

'Beautiful' Penaud Late Try Guides France To Australia Win

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Paris, Nov 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie said winger Damian Penaud's match-winning try was "beautiful" as his side beat Australia 30-29 in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday.

In a tight affair at the Stade de France, less than 10 months away from the Rugby World Cup, Penaud crossed in the 76th minute to secure Les Bleus' record 11th straight Test win.

"It's a beautiful try because we went looking for it," Galthie told France Televisions.

"The scenario of the match was difficult but at this level nowadays you have to be able to respond to everything.

"The players responded really well, it's magnificent," he added.

Galthie was forced into a late change with replacement lock Killian Geraci ruled out due to a knee issue and winger Matthis Lebel taking his place on the bench.

Galthie's Australia counterpart Dave Rennie made four changes from last weekend's one-point win over Scotland giving full-back Jock Campbell his first Test start.

