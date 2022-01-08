UrduPoint.com

Bebou Double Lifts Hoffenheim To Third In Germany

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 08, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Togo striker Ihlas Bebou struck twice on Saturday as Hoffenheim came from behind to seal a 3-1 home win against Augsburg to climb to third in the Bundesliga

Berlin, Jan 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Togo striker Ihlas Bebou struck twice on Saturday as Hoffenheim came from behind to seal a 3-1 home win against Augsburg to climb to third in the Bundesliga.

Covid-hit leaders Bayern Munich lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday meaning second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the Bavarians' nine-point lead in the table when they play Eintracht Frankfurt away later Saturday.

In Sinsheim, Augsburg took an early lead through a bullet-header by Michael Gregoritsch before Bebou converted crosses from the left, then right to put Hoffenheim ahead before defender David Raum hit their third goal in stoppage time.

Hoffenheim's home win allowed them to leap-frog in the table both Freiburg and Leverkusen, who drew at home to Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin respectively.

Freiburg threw away a two-goal lead at home as Bielefeld's Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa, then substititute forward Bryan Lasme scored second-half goals to seal a 2-2 draw in Germany's Black Forest.

Freiburg were 2-0 up 20 seconds into the second-half when South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong netted after Janik Haberer gave the hosts an early lead with a long-range shot.

In Leverkusen, Germany defender Jonathan Tah headed in the hosts' late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick bagged his 17th Bundesliga goal this season from a tight angle to give Leverkusen a first-half lead after a powerful run by team-mate Moussa Diaby.

However, Union attacking midfielder Grischa Proemel scored twice before Tah headed in a Karim Bellarabi cross six minutes from time.

Portugal striker Andre Silva scored twice as hosts RB Leipzig routed 10-man Mainz 4-1 with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai also getting on the scoresheet.

Visitors Mainz had defender Alexander Hack sent off after just 20 minutes for using his arm to block a Silva shot that was heading into the goal.

Hack trudged off and Silva converted the resulting penalty while Szoboszlai doubled Leipzig's lead just after the break when the Hungarian midfielder fired home after Nkunku's perfectly-timed pass.

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung pulled a goal back for Mainz, but just 62 seconds later Leipzig were 3-1 up when Szoboszlai returned the favour by setting up Nkunku before Silva grabbed his second.

The home win sees Leipzig climb to eighth in the table while Greuther Fuerth remain bottom after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart.

Related Topics

Germany Mainz Bielefeld Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Frankfurt Berlin Masaya David Lead Bryan Togo Japan North Korea From Bayern Borussia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

4 minutes ago
 Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Hab ..

Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 call ..

Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 calls

4 minutes ago
 Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims s ..

Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

4 minutes ago
 All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.