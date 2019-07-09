UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Becker's Missing Trophies Still Taxing Bankruptcy Trustees

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Becker's missing trophies still taxing bankruptcy trustees

One of the bankruptcy trustees charged with handling the case of six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has appealed to anyone who might have any of the German's missing trophies to come forward

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :One of the bankruptcy trustees charged with handling the case of six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has appealed to anyone who might have any of the German's missing trophies to come forward.

Mark Ford, charged with collating and selling Becker's assets, told AFP the ongoing online auction of 82 items, including trophies and photographs belonging to the German, who was declared bankrupt two years ago, was on course to be more successful than the auction last year.

That had to be aborted when Becker claimed diplomatic immunity due to being appointed the Central African Republic's "sporting, cultural and humanitarian attache to the European Union".

Ford said: "It certainly was a very unusual and probably difficult time." The 51-year-old German, still the youngest at 17 to have won the Wimbledon men's title in 1985, withdrew that claim last December.

Ford was then able to launch the on-line auction again, using auctioneers Wyles Hardy, who have "good credentials in the sporting sector".

While Ford, who equates Becker's case as being as complex as a corporate insolvency, is content both in terms of the bids and that bidders from 30 different nationalities have expressed an interest, he would be happier if all the trophies were accounted for as it would raise more money to pay back the creditors.

"It is bemusing," said Ford, one of three insolvency practitioners at London-based Smith & Williamson.

"We have asked and continued to ask for them.

"We released a joint press statement with Mr Becker last year for them (the people who might have them) to come forward if they have them.

"The nature of trophies is they could well be on display. For instance, the US Open trophy came back from the Hall of Fame.

"They could be on display somewhere in a museum or venue or forgotten and left behind in a private residence somewhere.

"Wherever they are I would love to have them." Ford said the level of co-operation from Becker's side was improving.

"We are getting there," he said.

Ford, who says Becker's debts could total as much as �50million ($62million), says there are still "some large ones (trophies) out there".

"As an example, when you win Wimbledon you are presented with three trophies," he said.

"There are quite a few out there including two Aussie Opens and four or five Wimbledon successes outstanding."

Related Topics

Immunity German European Union Central African Republic Money December All From Ford Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost ..

41 seconds ago

Al Qassimi Hospital to operate complex paediatric ..

48 seconds ago

Improved Security environment highly appreciated b ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan ready to facilitate Japanese investors: P ..

10 seconds ago

Agent seeks quick fix for 'respectful' Pogba

12 seconds ago

PSG get tough with Neymar after pre-season no-show ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.