UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beckham's ESports Company To Float In London

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Beckham's eSports company to float in London

David Beckham's eSports company hopes to raise 20 million by listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange as it bids to become a leading force in the booming industry

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :David Beckham's eSports company hopes to raise 20 million by listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange as it bids to become a leading force in the booming industry.

Guild Esports plans to set up and field dedicated teams to compete in four online games -- Fortnite, CS:Go, Rocket League and FIFA.

Guild, whose founding shareholders include former England and Manchester United star Beckham, said it was aiming to create a training and scouting infrastructure modelled on Premier League talent academies.

"Additionally, David Beckham will use his global influence and following to support the development of the company's brand and business," it said in a statement.

The company said some eSports tournaments were attracting bigger audiences than events such as Wimbledon and the Tour de France.

"The growing global popularity of eSports has enabled several existing franchises to monetise their activities through sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, new media and mobile, broadcasting and tournaments," said Carleton Curtis, executive chairman of Guild.

"Guild will be the first eSports franchise to join the London stock market, which will provide us with the cache, credibility and capital to fulfil our ambition to become one of the world's top 10 eSports franchises within three years." Guild Esports plans to raise �20 million ($26 million) on the London market and is aiming for a valuation of �50 million.

According to figures given by Guild, by 2019 eSports had a total of 443 million viewers, with the market projected to grow to 646 million viewers by 2023.

The market is projected to be worth an estimated $1.1 billion this year, and $1.55 billion by 2023.

Beckham, who has a broad range of business interests, is the latest high-profile sports star to spot opportunities in the eSports market.

Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale co-owns Ellevens Esports, which was launched earlier this year.

NBA greats Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and former boxer Mike Tyson have also invested in eSports.

Related Topics

World Sports Business Mobile France Company FIFA London David Madrid Wales London Stock Exchange Manchester United 2019 Market Media Industry Top Premier League Billion Million Boxer Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next ..

59 minutes ago

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

1 hour ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

1 hour ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

1 hour ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

1 hour ago

EU's Michel Says Bloc Ready to Assist Greece Follo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.