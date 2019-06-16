UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Become Heroes With India Win, Arthur Tells Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Become heroes with India win, Arthur tells Pakistan

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's head coach Mickey Arthur urged his players to become heroes by beating bitter rivals India in a World Cup match for the first time at Old Trafford on Sunday.

India have won all six previous meetings in World Cups, but Arthur has told his players to rise to the occasion.

"It doesn't get more exciting," said Arthur on the eve of the match. "I am telling our players in the dressing room, you could be a hero tomorrow.

"Your careers are going to be defined by a moment in the game. You do something incredible tomorrow, you'll be remembered forever." Arthur has already guided Pakistan to one famous victory over India in the Champions Trophy final two years ago and knows what to expect from the biggest clash in cricket.

But there is even more pressure on Pakistan to deliver as after winning just one of their opening four games of the tournament, a third defeat could be fatal to their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

"Obviously, there's a massive hype that's created a lot of time by the media really," said Arthur of the media war across the border with mocking television advertisements.

"There's always pressure in any game, and these games carry exactly the same amount of points." India on the other hand are unbeaten after resounding wins over South Africa and Australia and a no-result against New Zealand.

But Arthur is hopeful of repeating the early flood of wickets taken by Mohammad Amir in the Champions Trophy final.

"We're comfortable that we can get out there and perform, and we are so excited about the opportunity tomorrow," he added.

"When you get into the Indian top order, you can create a little bit of havoc."Arthur also backed struggling batsman Shoaib Malik to come good after managing just eight runs in three matches so far.

"What I do know is Shoaib Malik brings a hell of a lot to our dressing room. He is an incredible team man. He has incredible skills, and I'm hoping that, on the biggest stage tomorrow, those skills come to the fore."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World Australia Flood Man Same South Africa New Zealand Shoaib Malik Mohammad Amir Old Trafford Border Sunday Media TV All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.