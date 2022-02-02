UrduPoint.com

Beijing 2022 Games Operations Fine Tune Preparation Ahead Of Opening Ceremony

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 04:58 PM

With the curling and luge competitions of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games starting on Wednesday prior to the opening ceremony, the Games operations are putting in final finishing touches

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:With the curling and luge competitions of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games starting on Wednesday prior to the opening ceremony, the Games operations are putting in final finishing touches.

"Like the athletes, we are fine-tuning our preparation so that we will be fully ready on the day of the opening ceremony," Pierre Ducrey, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Games operations director, introduced during a press conference.

"Today is an important day. This is very exciting for us that these venues are coming alive progressively," Ducrey said, "It's been a lot of collaboration with the stakeholders and the organizers. We are very pleased with the way the preparation is going."With the aim of delivering a great athlete experience, the Games operations team has been fine-tuning things for everything to be ready, Ducrey added.

