UrduPoint.com

Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off

The Olympic Torch Relay started in Beijing on Wednesday, with torchbearers set to travel to the cities of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, the Great Wall of China, and the Summer Palace, and will feature more than a thousand frontline workers and the first robot-to-robot hand-off in history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Olympic Torch Relay started in Beijing on Wednesday, with torchbearers set to travel to the cities of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, the Great Wall of China, and the Summer Palace, and will feature more than a thousand frontline workers and the first robot-to-robot hand-off in history.

"The Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay will take place from 2 to 4 February across three cities: Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, featuring hundreds of torchbearers including the first-ever robot-to-robot handover in history," the statement published on Beijing Winter Olympics website said.

According to the statement, Beijing turned out to be the first city in history to welcome the flame of both Summer (2008) and Winter (2022) Olympics.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several health and safety measures have been taken to reduce the length and duration of the relay, the statement noted, adding that approximately 1,200 torchbearers whose ages range from 14 to 86 will carry the torch along the Badaling section of the Great Wall, via the Nihewan ruins, the Fulong Ski Resort and the Summer Palace.

"On the afternoon of 2 February at the Beijing Winter Olympic Park near Yongding River, amphibious and underwater robots will be used in the relay, marking the first time in history for the torch to be passed from robot-to-robot," the statement read.

The Olympics will be held from February 4-20 and the Paralympics from March 4-13. The upcoming Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held in three host zones at once - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge sport). Accordingly, there are also three Olympic villages at this year's Winter Olympics in China.

Related Topics

Hockey China Zhangjiakou Beijing Alpine February March Olympics From

Recent Stories

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement P ..

Taliban Militants Banned From Entering Amusement Parks With Weapon - Zabihullah ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey strikes PKK in Iraq and Syria, Kurds report ..

Turkey strikes PKK in Iraq and Syria, Kurds report 'casualties'

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 705 emergencies dur ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad handles 705 emergencies during January 2021

2 minutes ago
 For the patriots,State is above than personal inte ..

For the patriots,State is above than personal interests. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

14 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

16 minutes ago
 Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected: Rele ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>