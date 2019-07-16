UrduPoint.com
Beijing 2022 Opens Applications For Licensing Spots

Tue 16th July 2019

The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee announced on its official website that licensed manufacturers and retailers had been solicited for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games on Monday, and set the deadline for applications a week from today

The Beijing Organizing Committee also put forward a series of strict requirements for both licensed manufacturing and retailing enterprises, such as good credit status and a reputation for social responsibility. They should also have registered capital totaling RMB 20 million Yuan or more.

The licensed manufacturing enterprises will be responsible for three types of products including outdoor equipment, umbrellas and luggage, and will have to develop, design and organize their production.

Sites for the opening of franchised retailing stores in scenic spots, commercial sites and stadiums in Beijing are also solicited, along with franchised retailers for skiing venues and regional high-speed rail trains throughout the country. The operating period is from the date of signing the agreement to June 30, 2022.

