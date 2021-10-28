UrduPoint.com

Beijing 2022 Unveils Uniforms For Staff, Technical Officials, Volunteers

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Beijing unveiled the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic official uniforms for staff, technical officials and volunteers.

The design was selected from 600 options and has been optimized eight times.

The final version is rich with cultural and sci-tech elements.

The snowy mountain pattern combines traditional Chinese landscape painting with the core graphics of the Winter Olympics, Ecns reported.

The uniforms are embodiments of functionality, artistry, and Chinese characteristics, and suit different working scenarios and climate conditions.

