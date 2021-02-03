UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Condemns 'Irresponsible' Calls To Boycott 2022 Winter Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:22 PM

Beijing Condemns 'Irresponsible' Calls to Boycott 2022 Winter Olympics

Calls by rights groups to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games due to alleged human rights violations committed by the country's authorities are irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Calls by rights groups to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games due to alleged human rights violations committed by the country's authorities are irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"In the meantime, I must point out that it is highly irresponsible for some parties to try to disrupt, intervene and sabotage the preparation and holding of Beijing Winter Olympic Games to serve their political interests. Such actions will not be supported by the international community and will never succeed," Wang said at a regular press conference.

The spokesman added that China actively prepared for the Beijing Olympics and enjoyed the support of the international community.

"As we said before, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games will be another significant contribution China makes to the Olympic Movement.

All winter games lovers are looking forward to taking part in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. All preparation work for the games are well underway, which have won full recognition from the international community including the IOC. We are fully confident that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a splendid event," Wang said.

In 2015, Beijing won a bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics and may become the first city that has hosted the Olympic Games both in summer and in winter. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Beijing Olympics will host 109 events in seven winter sports.

On January 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping told IOC head Thomas Bach that China would manage to complete all the preparatory work on time, to ensure that the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing would be held successfully.

Related Topics

Sports China Beijing Turkish Lira January May 2015 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Xi Jinping Love

Recent Stories

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

11 minutes ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

41 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

1 hour ago

EU Commission Chief Urges Trade Unions to Contribu ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in US Does Not Think Sane US Ge ..

2 minutes ago

Regular system to be set up at all interchanges of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.