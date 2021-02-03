Beijing Condemns 'Irresponsible' Calls to Boycott 2022 Winter Olympics

Calls by rights groups to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games due to alleged human rights violations committed by the country's authorities are irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Calls by rights groups to boycott the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games due to alleged human rights violations committed by the country's authorities are irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"In the meantime, I must point out that it is highly irresponsible for some parties to try to disrupt, intervene and sabotage the preparation and holding of Beijing Winter Olympic Games to serve their political interests. Such actions will not be supported by the international community and will never succeed," Wang said at a regular press conference.

The spokesman added that China actively prepared for the Beijing Olympics and enjoyed the support of the international community.

"As we said before, Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Games will be another significant contribution China makes to the Olympic Movement.

All winter games lovers are looking forward to taking part in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. All preparation work for the games are well underway, which have won full recognition from the international community including the IOC. We are fully confident that the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a splendid event," Wang said.

In 2015, Beijing won a bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics and may become the first city that has hosted the Olympic Games both in summer and in winter. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Beijing Olympics will host 109 events in seven winter sports.

On January 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping told IOC head Thomas Bach that China would manage to complete all the preparatory work on time, to ensure that the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing would be held successfully.