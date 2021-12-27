UrduPoint.com

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials For 2022 Winter Olympics

Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed on Monday that 18 US officials have filed visa requests to visit the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian confirmed on Monday that 18 US officials have filed visa requests to visit the 2020 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Last week, media reported that the US government requested Chinese visas for 18 employees from State and Defense Department employees to provide security and medical support to US athletes during the games. Another 40 officials are planning to request visas later.

"The Chinese side has received the visa applications from relevant US personnel," Zhao said during a briefing, adding that "the Chinese side will handle them in accordance with international customary practice, relevant regulations and the principle of reciprocity.

Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Athletes from these countries are still free to compete. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter and that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

