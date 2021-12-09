Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China has been a vocal supporter of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and now the time has come for Japan to respond in kind by supporting Beijing 2022

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that China has been a vocal supporter of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and now the time has come for Japan to respond in kind by supporting Beijing 2022.

Earlier Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun citing numerous government sources reported that Japan is likely to refrain from sending the country's officials to the Games in Beijing. The newspaper said that Japan's final decision on the matter will follow G7 countries. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday confirmed that the decision has yet to be made and that it will be based on Japan's national interests.

"China and Japan have important consensus on supporting each other in hosting Olympic Games.

China gave full support to Japan in hosting the Tokyo Olympics, now it is Japan's turn to show basic good faith," the spokesperson said at a regular press conference in response to a question about Japanese officials' attendance at the Games.

On Monday, the White House announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights violations by China. Some countries including the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia followed suit. China responded by saying that attempts to politicize sports violate the Olympic Charter. Moreover, China added that the boycott "wins no support and isolates the countries themselves."

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4-20.