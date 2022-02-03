Beijing Games set to open as Peng Shuai allegations back in spotlight

Thomas Bach will meet Peng Shuai at the Beijing Winter Olympics to assess her "physical integrity and her mental state", the IOC chief said Thursday, as controversy dogged the Games right up to the eve of the opening ceremony

Beijing, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Thomas Bach will meet Peng Shuai at the Beijing Winter Olympics to assess her "physical integrity and her mental state", the IOC chief said Thursday, as controversy dogged the Games right up to the eve of the opening ceremony.

Bach said the International Olympic Committee would support an inquiry into the tennis star's allegation of sexual assault against a top-ranking Chinese politician -- if she calls for one.

The lead-up to the Beijing Olympics, which open on Friday with a ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium, have been overshadowed by human rights concerns, the Covid pandemic and even fears about Chinese government snooping of athletes.

Peng, a former Grand Slam champion doubles player, has also been a major talking point after she alleged on Chinese social media in November that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had forced her into sex during an on-off relationship.

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement had touched China's ruling Communist Party.

The allegation was swiftly scrubbed from China's tightly controlled internet and Peng was not heard from for nearly three weeks, only to reappear in public and she later held a video call with Bach.

In December she denied ever making the allegation but it remains unclear how free and safe the three-time Olympian really is.

Bach did not say exactly when during the Games he will meet her, but said: "If she wants to have an inquiry, of course we would also support her in this. But it must be her decision. It's her life, it's her allegations.

"We have had the allegations and we have heard the withdrawal.

"We will have this personal meeting and there we will continue this conversation and then we will know better also about her physical integrity and her mental state when we can finally meet in person." China hopes the Olympics will be a soft-power triumph but there are other controversies, among them the environmental impact of a Games taking place in one of the driest regions of the country and relying almost entirely on man-made snow.

The United States, Britain, Canada and Australia are among countries staging a diplomatic boycott over human rights, with the fate of China's Muslim Uyghur minority of particular concern.

Washington accuses China of perpetrating genocide in the region of Xinjiang. China warned that the US would "pay the price" for its diplomatic boycott.

Athletes of the boycotting nations will still compete.