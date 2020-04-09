UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beijing Half Marathon 2020 To Be Postponed

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:16 PM

Beijing Half Marathon 2020 to be postponed

The Beijing Half Marathon, a core event of the annual Beijing International Running Festival slated for mid April will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local organizers announced on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Beijing Half Marathon, a core event of the annual Beijing International Running Festival slated for mid April will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local organizers announced on Wednesday.

"In line with relevant regulations on the prevention and containment of COVID-19, we have taken a decision to postpone the Beijing International Running Festival for the sake of the people's health," the Organizing Committee said in a statement.

"The new date for the event will be announced at later stage."The Beijing International Running Festival was launched in 1956 and the number of participants has expanded from around 1,000 to more than 20,000.

Related Topics

Marathon Beijing April Event From

Recent Stories

Scale of Global Volunteerism: Only 1 in 4 responde ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Bilquis urges IOK people to stay indoors

2 minutes ago

Scope of CPEC to be enhanced in 2nd phase: Pakista ..

2 minutes ago

PAL plans to hold literary activities online

2 minutes ago

CPWB launches 'warning operation against beggar ma ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.