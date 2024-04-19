Open Menu

Beijing Half Marathon Runners Stripped Of Medals After Controversial Finish

Muhammad Rameez Published April 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The top three in Sunday's Beijing half marathon have been stripped of their medals, organisers said, following an investigation into the finish that saw China's He Jie controversially win.

The race's bizarre finish saw He cross the line first after the Kenyans Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat, and Dejene Hailu from Ethiopia, seemed to deliberately allow him to win.

Footage of the conclusion to the race went viral.

"Today the 2024 Beijing Half Marathon Organising Committee issued a decision on the investigation and handling of the men's race results," a state media report said on Friday.

It added: "The trophies, medals and bonuses will be recovered.

The four runners had stuck together throughout the course of just over 13 miles (21 kilometres) around the streets of the Chinese capital.

But He, the 2023 Asian Games marathon gold medallist, won by one second after his supposed rivals appeared to slow down towards the finish and waved him out in front.

All four were "punished" and their results cancelled, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Mnangat had told the BBC that the African trio were pacemakers, although their bibs did not say that.

The race investigation said that Mnangat, Keter and Hailu had not been properly registered as pacemakers for He, so their actions on the finish line breached competition rules.

More Stories From Sports