Beijing Makes Representation To US Over Its Diplomatic Boycott Of 2022 Winter Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

China has made a representation to the United States over the latter's decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and will take decisive retaliatory actions in this regard, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

Washington said late on Monday that it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the upcoming Winter Olympics in China but noted that US athletes would participate in the event.

"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and strongly opposes (the US' decision), we have already made a strong representation to the United States, and we will also take drastic countermeasures," Zhao told reporters without specifying the measures Beijing plans to take in response.

The diplomat added that the US should stop politicizing sports and attempting to undermine the holding of the Winter Olympics, noting it may damage the cooperation and dialogue between Beijing and Washington.

