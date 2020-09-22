UrduPoint.com
Beijing Olympics City Sports And Cultural Festival Kicks Off

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Beijing Olympics City Sports and Cultural Festival kicks off

To mark the 500-day countdown to the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the 11th Beijing Olympics City Sports and Cultural Festival was held on Tuesday in the city's Olympic Forest Park

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :To mark the 500-day countdown to the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the 11th Beijing Olympics City Sports and Cultural Festival was held on Tuesday in the city's Olympic Forest Park.

The "Distance to Winter Olympics 2022" walking and running event kicked off the festival and saw its first stage completed, which will include 100 races until the end of 2021. With its online platform, citizens can participate in not only online events with unlimited time and space, but also themed activities characterized by the exploration of Olympic sports culture.

Liu Jingmin, the executive vice chairman of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA), said that considering the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, an innovative form of combining online and offline components will be adopted, thus the events will be far more diverse than before.

Over the coming three months, the annual festival will feature various activities, such as aerobics, online trivia contests about the Winter Games, home fitness challenges, and international emerging sports promotions.

More Stories From Sports

