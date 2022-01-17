Beijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Beijing Winter Olympics tickets will not be available for purchase, and they will be distributed directly to certain groups of people, the organizing committee said on Monday.

"Given the current grave and complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, it was decided that tickets should not be sold anymore but be part of an adapted programme that will invite groups of spectators to be present on site during the Games.

The organisers expect that these spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event as pre-conditions for the safe and sound delivery of the Games," the committee said in a statement.