UrduPoint.com

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Beijing Says 'No One Would Care' If Certain Politicians Skip Beijing Olympics

The Olympics is the biggest international sporting event for athletes and spectators, and no one would care if politicians calling for a diplomatic boycott attend the Beijing Games or not, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Olympics is the biggest international sporting event for athletes and spectators, and no one would care if politicians calling for a diplomatic boycott attend the Beijing Games or not, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Canberra will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in China. The move will not affect athletes' participation. New Zealand also said it will not be sending diplomatic representatives to the event, but cited the pandemic as the reason behind the decision.

"As we stated on various occasions, it is athletes, instead of politicians clamoring for 'boycott' out of selfish political gains, that should be in the spotlight.

In fact, no one would care whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Olympics to be successfully held by Beijing," Zhao told a briefing.

He once again urged countries to stop politicizing sports and "to practice the Olympic spirit of 'togetherness'."

Beijing has consistently criticized the US and its allies for the calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics, saying that politicians are doing so "for their own political interests and posturing" in violation of the principle of neutrality stipulated by the Olympic Charter.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games will be held from February 4 - 20.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports China Canberra Beijing United States February Olympics Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

6 minutes ago
 PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

PM and KP Governor, CM discuss political situation

15 minutes ago
 Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending ..

Year in Search 2021: Google announces top trending searches of Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass o ..

OPPO to launch innovative NPU and OPPO Air Glass on 2021 INNO Day

26 minutes ago
 Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s acc ..

Look at what TI survey says about PTI govt’s accountability drive

27 minutes ago
 The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International ..

The inaugural ceremony of the "14th International Urdu Conference 2021" will be ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.