Beijing Subway To Enhance Security Measures Ahead Of Olympics

Published January 21, 2022

Beijing's subway announced Friday that additional security measures will be enacted next week in the run-up to hosting the Winter Olympic Games

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Beijing's subway announced Friday that additional security measures will be enacted next week in the run-up to hosting the Winter Olympic Games.

"In order to ensure the safety of rail transportation and the unimpeded passenger flow, the Beijing subway will comprehensively enhance security and adopt stricter inspection procedures starting January 24, 2022," the subway administration said on Weibo.

The statement requested passengers to plan their trips in advance and recommended avoiding the subway in rush hour.

Passengers were also asked to minimize the amount of liquids they carried to reduce inspection time.

Beijing will host the 2022 Olympics from February 4-20, and the Paralympics from March 4-13.

