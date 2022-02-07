Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

UrduPoint.com

Medals table after the third full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday

Beijing, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the third full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Sweden 3 0 0 3 Russian Olympic Committee 2 3 2 7 Netherlands 2 2 1 5 China 2 2 0 4 Germany 2 1 0 3 Norway 2 0 2 4 Slovenia 2 0 1 3 Italy 1 3 1 5 Canada 1 1 4 6 Japan 1 1 2 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 Switzerland 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 France 0 3 0 3 United States 0 3 0 3 Austria 0 2 2 4 Hungary 0 0 2 2Finland 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1

