UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics Medals Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 09, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Medals table after the fifth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

Beijing, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the fifth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Germany 5 3 0 8 Norway 4 2 4 10 Sweden 4 1 2 7 Netherlands 3 3 1 7 China 3 2 0 5 Austria 2 4 4 10 Italy 2 4 1 7 Russian Olympic Committee 2 3 6 11 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 United States 1 5 1 7 France 1 5 0 6 Canada 1 2 5 8 Japan 1 1 2 4 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2Finland 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1

Related Topics

Australia Russia China Canada France Norway Germany Beijing Austria Italy Belarus Japan Czech Republic South Korea United States Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Netherlands Hungary Gold Silver Olympics Bronze New Zealand

Recent Stories

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeas ..

US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeast Syria - Russian Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce enter ..

Punjab Sports Minister says PSL will produce entertaining cricket

1 minute ago
 Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through ..

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally through arguments, research

1 minute ago
 Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to beg ..

Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament 2022 to begin from Thursday

1 minute ago
 Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Hea ..

Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Healthcare System - German Federa ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Securit ..

EU Not Planning to Disclose Information on Security Response to Russia - Commiss ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>