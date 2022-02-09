Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Medals table after the fifth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday

Beijing, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the fifth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Germany 5 3 0 8 Norway 4 2 4 10 Sweden 4 1 2 7 Netherlands 3 3 1 7 China 3 2 0 5 Austria 2 4 4 10 Italy 2 4 1 7 Russian Olympic Committee 2 3 6 11 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 United States 1 5 1 7 France 1 5 0 6 Canada 1 2 5 8 Japan 1 1 2 4 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 0 1 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2Finland 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1