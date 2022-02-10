UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics Medals Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Medals table after the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Germany 6 3 0 9 Norway 5 3 4 12 Austria 4 5 4 13 United States 4 5 1 10 Netherlands 4 3 1 8 Sweden 4 1 2 7 China 3 3 0 6 Italy 2 4 2 8 Russian Olympic Committee 2 3 6 11 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 France 1 5 0 6 Canada 1 4 7 12 Japan 1 2 4 7 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Finland 0 1 2 3 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2Latvia 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1

Related Topics

Australia Russia China Canada France Norway Germany Beijing Austria Spain Italy Belarus Japan Czech Republic South Korea United States Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Sweden Finland Netherlands Hungary Gold Silver Olympics Bronze New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Ch ..

Tariq leads opening day of Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship

8 minutes ago
 CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 milli ..

CDWP clears KCR project worth Rs 273,071.429 million

8 minutes ago
 Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support fo ..

Arbab condemns Naukot incident, assures support for victim's family

8 minutes ago
 US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high ..

US consumer price inflation hits four-decade high in January

10 minutes ago
 AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, ..

AJK capital to be equipped with latest Keith Lab, Cardiac Surgery Hospital soon: ..

10 minutes ago
 SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museu ..

SAPM Shahzad Nawaz visits Lok Virsa Heritage Museum

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>