Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Medals table after the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

Medals table after the sixth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday (10th Feb, 2022): Gold Silver Bronze Total Germany 6 3 0 9 Norway 5 3 4 12 Austria 4 5 4 13 United States 4 5 1 10 Netherlands 4 3 1 8 Sweden 4 1 2 7 China 3 3 0 6 Italy 2 4 2 8 Russian Olympic Committee 2 3 6 11 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 France 1 5 0 6 Canada 1 4 7 12 Japan 1 2 4 7 Switzerland 1 0 3 4 Australia 1 0 1 2 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 South Korea 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Finland 0 1 2 3 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2Latvia 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1