Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the eighth full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Germany 8 5 1 14 Norway 8 3 6 17 United States 5 5 1 11 Netherlands 5 4 2 11 Sweden 5 2 3 10 Austria 4 6 4 14 China 4 3 1 8 Russian Olympic Committee 3 4 6 13 Italy 2 5 4 11 Japan 2 3 5 10 Slovenia 2 1 2 5 Switzerland 2 0 5 7 France 1 6 0 7 Canada 1 4 8 13 Australia 1 2 1 4 South Korea 1 2 1 4 Finland 1 1 2 4 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Hungary 0 0 2 2 Belgium 0 0 1 1Latvia 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1