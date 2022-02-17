UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics Medals Table

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Beijing Winter Olympics medals table

Medals table after the 13th full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Medals table after the 13th full day of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday: Gold Silver Bronze Total Norway 14 7 8 29 Germany 10 7 5 22 United States 8 8 5 21 Sweden 7 4 4 15 China 7 4 2 13 Austria 6 7 4 17 Netherlands 6 5 4 15 Switzerland 6 1 5 12 Russian Olympic Committee 5 9 12 26 France 4 7 2 13 Canada 4 5 11 20 Japan 3 5 9 17 Italy 2 7 7 16 South Korea 2 4 1 7 Slovenia 2 3 2 7 Finland 1 2 3 6 Australia 1 2 1 4 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 Hungary 1 0 2 3 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 2 0 2 Spain 0 1 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Estonia 0 0 1 1Latvia 0 0 1 1Poland 0 0 1 1

>