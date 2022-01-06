UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics Safe Due To China's Measures Against COVID-19 - WHO

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 09:30 PM

The anti-COVID measures introduced by China ahead of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics are enough to ensure that the games are held safely and with little risk of the disease spreading, Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The anti-COVID measures introduced by China ahead of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics are enough to ensure that the games are held safely and with little risk of the disease spreading, Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said on Thursday.

"The measures that are in place for the games are very strict and very strong. We don't at this point see any increased risk of disease transmission in this context," Ryan told a briefing.

