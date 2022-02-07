UrduPoint.com

Beijing Winter Olympics Sets Record For Female Athletes' Participation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Beijing Winter Olympics sets record for female athletes' participation

Female athletes account for about 45 percent of the total athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, more than those of any previous Winter Olympics, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:Female athletes account for about 45 percent of the total athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, more than those of any previous Winter Olympics, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday.

"We have record levels of female participation and record numbers of female athletes," said Kit McConnell, sports director of IOC. "In terms of the numbers, we've gone up from 41 percent in PyeongChang four years ago to 45 percent female participation here in Beijing.""Every female athlete here has a ripple effect in terms of the investment of the sport," he said, adding that the organizers have equally focused on showcasing women's sports.

