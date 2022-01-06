Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay to begin on Feb 2

UrduPoint.com

The torch relay of the Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled to start on February 2, said Zhao Weidong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG).

As the Winter Olympics enters its 30-day countdown, the organizers are aiming to deliver Olympic flame display, torch relay, rehearsals of opening and closing ceremonies, as well as work regarding Games operation and services, Zhao said at a press conference.

During the first 10 days of January, the Olympic flame will be displayed through various ice and snow sports activities in areas with rich ice and snow resources and strong public participation in winter sports, according to the spokesperson from BOCOG.

The torch relay will be conducted from February 2 to 4 in the Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou competition zones, involving 1,200 torchbearers. The design of the relay route will be based on Beijing's ice and snow culture, history, and Great Wall culture, Zhao said, adding that the city will also demonstrate its natural scenery, local folk customs, and cityscape during the torch relay.

Referring to previous rehearsals of the opening and closing ceremonies, Zhao said, "We have trimmed off unnecessary parts but we still strive to present the ceremonies to wonderful effect."

