Beijing Winter Paralympics Open After Athlete Ban Controversy

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Athletes paraded through Beijing's national stadium as the Winter Paralympics opened Friday after a storm of controversy that surrounded the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

The lead-up to the Games was marred by high tension in the athletes' village, threats of competition boycotts and an eleventh-hour reversal by organisers of a previous decision to let Russian athletes and those from ally Belarus compete as neutrals.

But on Friday, focus returned to the competition as Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the Games open and a fireworks display erupted over the capital's "Bird's Nest" stadium.

Hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries waved flags in a procession through the venue, which had only carefully-chosen domestic spectators on hand due to Covid rules.

The sound and light show spectacular capped off a week of high drama and wrangling among officials on the sidelines.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus after Moscow's incursion into neighbouring Ukraine prompted widespread condemnation.

On Wednesday, Paralympic organisers said the "harshest punishment" they could administer was to force athletes from those countries to compete as neutrals.

But that decision was reversed less than 24 hours later after multiple teams and athletes threatened not to compete if Russia and Belarus were represented.

This was "jeopardising the viability" of the Games, organisers said as they announced the ban, citing safety concerns and a volatile mood in the athletes' village.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons made a forceful speech at the opening in which he called for the Games to promote peace and sporting excellence.

"The 21st century is a time for dialogue and diplomacy, not war and hate," he said, adding the Olympic truce for peace must not be violated.

"Here in Beijing, Paralympic athletes from 46 different nations will compete with each other, not against each other.

"Through sport, they will showcase the best of humanity and highlight the values that should underpin a peaceful and inclusive world."He bellowed "peace" into the microphone at the end of his impassioned speech, before President Xi declared the event open.

