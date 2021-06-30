Being a mother for working women is not easy, says Sania Mirza

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 30th, 2021) Tennis star Sania Mirza has said that being a mother for working women not an easy thing.

She was speaking about the challenges of being an athlete and a mother in an interview to a local tv.

Sania said she faced a lot of difficulties in getting a visa for England.

The Indian Tennis Star would be seen in action at Wimbledon where she would be partnering Bethanie-Mattek Sands in the women's doubles draw. The Indian tennis superstar will then take part in the Tokyo Games -- her fourth Olympics.

“Even till the last moment, we weren’t being allowed to board the plane. The plane was leaving in five minutes and there was an issue with the visa. It was really dramatic.”

She stated that upon arrival in England, she received an exception being an athlete but her son and sister didn’t, which was why they had to be quarantined as per government directives. The athlete said she saw her son for the first time in nine days today and didn’t understand as to why her son wasn’t an essential part of her team.

“I think being an athlete in these times or any career is tough enough. But being a mother who has to travel from week to week with a toddler or with a young daughter is definitely not easy. And it’s got its own set of challenges,” said Sania.

The six-time Grand Slam winner also said she was at the Wimbledon and that’s what mattered.

However, she thanked India sports Minister Kiren Rejiju for backing her up and helping her through the whole process.

“He was literally one call away every single time. I really don’t think that it would have happened without his help. He really deserves a lot of credit,” she explained.

The 34-year-old also thanked everyone who played a part in helping her get to England.

“It was a collective effort in me being able to compete here and I think that’s what it is all about. It takes that team effort for great things to happen.”