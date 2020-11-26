Being inspired by Serena William, Sania Mirza shares heartfelt note for working mothers

(@fidahassanain)

The Indian Tennis Star says Just like Serena, pregnancy was something that she had experienced for the first time in her life. She thought about it but argued that once one experienced it, she really understood what it meant. It absolutely changed you as a human being. It’s an extraordinary thing. It was an experience she would recommend women to go through because it really helped and taught women to respect themselves and their body.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza penned down a heartfelt note for all mothers who were trying their best to balance work and family life on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Sania who was motivated to share her journey as a successful Tennis player and mother after being inspired by another Tennis Star Serena Williams.

Serena was her fellow Tennis player and former World No. 1.

Sania wrote: “@serenawilliams your story has inspired me to pen this letter. The #BeingSerena documentary echoes my experience and of women worldwide who everyday balance family and personal goals. If you are in India, you can catch Being Serena on @DiscoveryPlusIn,”.

In her note, she also shared early days of her pregnancy. She it was something that she had experienced for the first time in her life

“Just like Serena, pregnancy is something that I had experienced for the first time in my life.

I thought about it and I think we all have a certain picture about it, but, once you experience it, you really understand what it means. It absolutely changes you as a human being. It’s an extraordinary thing. It’s an experience I recommend women should go through because it really does teach you to respect yourself and your body,” wrote Mirza.

She said that she was not sure if she was ever going back to being and playing Tennis again.

Sania wrote: “ However, I lost around 26 kilos with a lot of workout regimes and very strict diets and came back to Tennis because that is what I know, love, and do,”.

She further stated that Serena’s role in and outside the court motivated them all as she had taught the whole world that they could have it all even if they worked hard and did not give up on their dreams.

It may be mentioned here that Serena won the Grand Slam title Australian Open back in January 2017 when she was two months pregnant.