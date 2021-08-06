Belarus' Coaches Deprived of IOC Accreditation Can Dispute Decision - Belarusian Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Two Belarusian coaches who were deprived of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) accreditation at the games in Tokyo in light of the scandal around sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya will soon return to Minsk but reserve the right to appeal against this decision, the Belarusian National Olympic Committee said on Friday.

Belarusian coaches Yuri Moisevich and Artur Shumak were stripped of their accreditation at the Tokyo Olympics and expelled from the Olympic village in light of the scandal with Timanovskaya.

"The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus confirms this information. The coaches will return to Minsk in the near future. At the same time, they reserve the right to appeal against this decision," the committee wrote on Telegram.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee remains ready to continue dialogue with the IOC to clarify all the circumstances.