Belarus could organize Olympic Games jointly with Russia or Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Belarus could organize Olympic Games jointly with Russia or Ukraine, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Lukashenko recalled that the country had hosted a number of large-scale sports events, including the European Games, and was also set to co-host the 2021 edition of the Ice Hockey World Championships together with Latvia.

"Of course, it is difficult for us to compete with giants, but we could organize Olympic Games with Ukrainians or Russians. We have facilities for the Olympics. We'll soon complete the construction of the national football stadium and of [facilities] for water sport ... Russia has all the necessary football infrastructure. We could easily organize the Olympic Games together. And hold ... the Summer Olympics here in Belarus, with help from Russians or Ukrainians. They have some facilities that we lack," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Belta news agency.